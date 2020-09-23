Damon Alexander Schares, 42, of Whitesboro, Texas was called to his Heavenly home on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Damon was born on June 10, 1978 in Sherman, Texas to Dr. Bill and Bobbie (Ledford) Schares. Damon was a graduate of Whitesboro High School and studied Horticulture at North Central Texas College. Damon married Sonja Kemper on November 7, 2015. Damon loved gardening and enjoyed the produce he grew in his garden. He and Sonja spent many hours canning and putting up the many vegetables that they harvested. He enjoyed music, poetry, watching Sean play football and playing games with Houston. Damon loved his family tremendously and gained great joy in being "Paps" to both Bralynn and Wrenley.
He is survived by his wife, Sonja Schares; parents, Bill and Bobbie Schares, son, Sean Schares, son, Houston Schares, son, Cole Kemper, daughter, Cheyenne Wilson and husband, Wade, daughter, Rebekah Kemper, grandchildren, Bralynn Wilson and Wrenley Wilson; sister, Dana Schares; sister, Donna Broyles, brother, Dallas Schares; brother, Billy Schares and wife, Melissa; brother, Douglas Schares and wife, Tami; as well as several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
Damon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dallas and Audrey Schares, Roy and Kate Ledford, niece, Codi Layne Schares and nephew Blake Simmons.
Pallbearers will be Chris Bockman, Wade Wilson, Jeff Galewaler, Jeff Schmitz, Alex Terry and Clay McAdoo. Honorary posthumous pallbearer will be Sean Galewaler.
Funeral services honoring Damon will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sherman, officiated by Father Martin Castaneda. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro. A rosary will be held at Meador Funeral home in Whitesboro on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM, followed by a visitation for friends and family from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM.
