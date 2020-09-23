1/1
DAMON ALEXANDER SCHARES
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAMON's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Damon Alexander Schares, 42, of Whitesboro, Texas was called to his Heavenly home on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Damon was born on June 10, 1978 in Sherman, Texas to Dr. Bill and Bobbie (Ledford) Schares. Damon was a graduate of Whitesboro High School and studied Horticulture at North Central Texas College. Damon married Sonja Kemper on November 7, 2015. Damon loved gardening and enjoyed the produce he grew in his garden. He and Sonja spent many hours canning and putting up the many vegetables that they harvested. He enjoyed music, poetry, watching Sean play football and playing games with Houston. Damon loved his family tremendously and gained great joy in being "Paps" to both Bralynn and Wrenley.
He is survived by his wife, Sonja Schares; parents, Bill and Bobbie Schares, son, Sean Schares, son, Houston Schares, son, Cole Kemper, daughter, Cheyenne Wilson and husband, Wade, daughter, Rebekah Kemper, grandchildren, Bralynn Wilson and Wrenley Wilson; sister, Dana Schares; sister, Donna Broyles, brother, Dallas Schares; brother, Billy Schares and wife, Melissa; brother, Douglas Schares and wife, Tami; as well as several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
Damon was preceded in death by his grandparents, Dallas and Audrey Schares, Roy and Kate Ledford, niece, Codi Layne Schares and nephew Blake Simmons.
Pallbearers will be Chris Bockman, Wade Wilson, Jeff Galewaler, Jeff Schmitz, Alex Terry and Clay McAdoo. Honorary posthumous pallbearer will be Sean Galewaler.
Funeral services honoring Damon will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sherman, officiated by Father Martin Castaneda. Interment will follow at Oakwood Cemetery in Whitesboro. A rosary will be held at Meador Funeral home in Whitesboro on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 6:00 PM to 6:30 PM, followed by a visitation for friends and family from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Rosary
06:00 - 06:30 PM
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
Send Flowers
SEP
24
Visitation
06:30 - 08:00 PM
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
Send Flowers
SEP
25
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro
401 HWY 377 NORTH
Whitesboro, TX 76273
(903) 564-3800
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MEADOR FUNERAL HOME - Whitesboro

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved