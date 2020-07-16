TIOGA–Dan McKnight, Jr. was born in Southmayd on July 23, 1931, and passed away on July 2, 2020 in Leonard, Texas, at the age of 88. He was the son of Dan Isaac McKnight, Sr., and Luvena Baughman McKnight, being the oldest of four children including brother Bennie McKnight and sisters Betty Gressett and Barbara Lintner.
Dan married Arvella Bodovsky in 1949 and together they raised four sons, Bob, Jack, Donny and Jerry. Except for a few years living in Fort Worth and working for Leonards Department Store, their life was spent in and around Tioga.
He was proud to be a Marine and was in the Corp during the Korean War. After discharge he returned to Tioga to continue the job of raising his family. Most of his working life he spent in business for himself in construction which included plumbing, HVAC and general contracting. He took after his own father in that he could build and repair just about anything. In fact, all he knew how to do was work. He virtually taught all of his sons, grandsons, nephews, and other "kids" how to work. Though rough and tough, he taught them the necessity and rewards of hard work because that was all that he knew. He had no hobbies but loved history, especially family history and spent many hours reading.
Being a Christian, his greatest attribute was service to others, especially those who could not afford to have their air conditioning fixed or a water leak fixed. He believed in James 1:27 "Pure and undefiled religion before God the Father is this: to look after orphans and widows" and in his eyes anyone who could not afford to hire someone. He retired late in life because he was concerned there would be no one to help these people with their repair needs, but age got to him and he physically gave out.
Dan, Jr. was proceeded in death by his parents Dan and Luvena, sister Barbara Ann, wife Arvella, and son Jack. He is survived by his sons Bob, Donny and Jerry, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson on the way, siblings Bennie and Betty, and numerous nephews along with 1 niece.
Graveside service will be held at the Tioga Cemetery under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home in Van Alstyne, on Monday, July 20, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. with Ricky Patterson officiating. Honorary Pallbearers are his nephews Doyce Whitworth, Jody Mayo, Britt Mayo, Kenny McKnight, Craig McKnight and Danny Lintner. You may sign the online guest book at www.scogginsfuneralhome.com