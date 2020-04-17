Home

Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow's Earnheart FH
201 W Maple St
Whitewright, TX 75491
(903) 364-2215
DAN ROHE


1958 - 2020
WHITEWRIGHT–Dan Steves Rohe passed away on April 13, 2020 at the age of 61. Dan was born on November 7, 1958 in Quitman, Texas. At the age of 4, he was adopted by his father, Max Elliott Rohe and mother, Maurine Steves Rohe of Trenton, Texas. He married Darlene Ann Brewer on March 27, 1988 in Greenville, TX. He retired from Raytheon/L3 after 28 years.
He is survived by his wife, Darlene Rohe of Savoy; daughter, Katherine Hill of Pottsboro; son, Phillip Rohe of Whitewright; step-children, Jennifer Adcock of Luella and Matthew Ames of Sherman; grandson Gary Hill; 7 step-grandchildren, 7 step-great grandchildren; sister, Nancy Rohe of Dallas. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, Whitewright, Texas. An online registry may be signed at www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 17, 2020
