Dan Lee Rolen Sr, age 71, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.
Mr. Rolen is survived by his family, daughters, Cindy Crabtree of Sherman, TX; MacKensie Rolen of Denison, TX; son, Dan Lee Rolen Jr., of Sherman, TX; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and sister, Peggy Parker of Howe, TX.
Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Rolen will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Billie Moose Masonic Lodge in Denison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 10, 2020.
