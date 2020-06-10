Dan Lee Rolen Sr, age 71, died Sunday, June 7, 2020 in Sherman, Texas.

Mr. Rolen is survived by his family, daughters, Cindy Crabtree of Sherman, TX; MacKensie Rolen of Denison, TX; son, Dan Lee Rolen Jr., of Sherman, TX; seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and sister, Peggy Parker of Howe, TX.

Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Rolen will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Billie Moose Masonic Lodge in Denison.

Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

