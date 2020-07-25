1/
DANE EUGENE LACEY
Dane Eugene Lacey, age 88, of Denison, TX, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Homestead of Denison, TX.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife; Alice Yvonne of Durant, OK, his children; Dan Lacey & Kimm of Houston, TX, Gayle Rayborn & Todd of Weatherford, Ok, Darla Lacey of Durant, OK, his brother; Don Lacey & Patricia of Houston, TX, his six grandchildren, other extended family & many friends.
The family is planning a memorial service with the date to be announced.
Arangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
