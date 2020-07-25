Dane Eugene Lacey, age 88, of Denison, TX, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Homestead of Denison, TX.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife; Alice Yvonne of Durant, OK, his children; Dan Lacey & Kimm of Houston, TX, Gayle Rayborn & Todd of Weatherford, Ok, Darla Lacey of Durant, OK, his brother; Don Lacey & Patricia of Houston, TX, his six grandchildren, other extended family & many friends.

The family is planning a memorial service with the date to be announced.

Arangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

