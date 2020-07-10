Daniel W. Cross, 75 of Sherman Tx. passed away on Wednesday June 24th in Sherman Tx. The family will receive friends at Dannel Funeral Home on July 12, 2020, from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.



Daniel was born in Era Tx to Theodore and Laura Cross on Feb 14th 1945. He went to school in Era Tx. He married Elizabeth Knabe on July 29th in Sherman Tx. He graduated from cooke county community college with an associate degree in drafting. He worked for Texas Instruments for 35yrs as a design engineer. Daniel was a handy man of all trades, including building several of his own homes. He enjoyed traveling and fishing. Daniel was dedicated to his family and loved his great grandson tremendously.

Daniel is preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Laura Cross and brothers R.D. and David Cross.

Daniel is survived by his spouse Elizabeth Knabe Cross, children Cynthia and Darrin Cross, grandchildren Devin and wife Mandy Cross and Ariel Cross and Great-grandchildren Andrew, Wade and Hayes Cross.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store