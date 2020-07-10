1/1
DANIEL CROSS
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel W. Cross, 75 of Sherman Tx. passed away on Wednesday June 24th in Sherman Tx. The family will receive friends at Dannel Funeral Home on July 12, 2020, from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Daniel was born in Era Tx to Theodore and Laura Cross on Feb 14th 1945. He went to school in Era Tx. He married Elizabeth Knabe on July 29th in Sherman Tx. He graduated from cooke county community college with an associate degree in drafting. He worked for Texas Instruments for 35yrs as a design engineer. Daniel was a handy man of all trades, including building several of his own homes. He enjoyed traveling and fishing. Daniel was dedicated to his family and loved his great grandson tremendously.
Daniel is preceded in death by his parents Theodore and Laura Cross and brothers R.D. and David Cross.
Daniel is survived by his spouse Elizabeth Knabe Cross, children Cynthia and Darrin Cross, grandchildren Devin and wife Mandy Cross and Ariel Cross and Great-grandchildren Andrew, Wade and Hayes Cross.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DANNEL FUNERAL HOME
302 S. Walnut St.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1172
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DANNEL FUNERAL HOME

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved