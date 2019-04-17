|
|
|
Daniel Lee Holt, age 78 of Bonham, died Sunday, April 14, 2019 at his home.
Memorial services will be 10 a.m.Saturday, April 20,at Cooper Sorrells Funeral Home Bonham. Rev. Jack Holt will officiate.
He is survived by daughter, Mary Miller; son, Mark Holt; son, Tony Ray Holt; daughter, Dana Holt; daughter, Rebecca; son, Michael Shawn Holt; son, Daniel Lee Holt, Jr. a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Neecie Adams, Willie Holt, Edna Holmes, Jack Holt, John Holt, Frank Holt, Max Holt and Connie Hall.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 17, 2019
