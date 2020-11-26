1/
DANIEL LEE TRACY
Daniel Lee Tracy, age 72, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Denison, Texas.
Mr. Tracy is survived by his family, wife, Darlene Tracy, four children, Allison Engel, Tisha Carilise, Wayne Graham, James Graham, thirteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, brothers, William, John, and sisters, Barbara, and Victoria Bethke.
Celebration of Life for Mr. Tracy will be held from 10 – 5 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home in Denison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 05:00 PM
his home
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Funeral Home - Denison
604 W. Main
Denison, TX 75020
903-464-9200
