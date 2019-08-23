|
Daniel M. Schores, 90, a Sherman resident and retired Austin College Professor, died August 19, 2019. Memorial Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, Sherman, TX on August 27, 2019.
Dan was born in St. Louis County, Missouri, to Daniel Schores Sr. and Irene Damotte Schores on December 16, 1928. After graduating from Ritenour High School in 1946, he earned his Bachelor's degree from Central Methodist University in Fayette, MO, in 1950. He married Marie Sessler (Schores) on August 19, 1950, in Overland, MO. They moved to Durham, NC where he earned his Bachelor of Divinity degree at Duke University Divinity School in 1953. As a student pastor he served the Wayne County Methodist Parrish from 1951 - 1953.
Daniel and Marie Schores returned to Missouri where Daniel received his ordination to the Methodist Ministry and was appointed to the Owensville, MO Circuit from 1953-1955. He was asked to become the director (part time) of the state wide church and community, and later assuming full-time status from 1959-1965 and moving to Columbia, MO. There he also completed his MS and PHD degrees in Sociology at the University of Missouri. From 1965-1969 he accepted the position of Professor of Sociology at Austin College, in Sherman, TX until he retired in 1994. For twenty six years he organized and directed their Elderhostel program.
He is proceeded in death by his parents, his sister, Janice and brothers, David and Douglas Schores, and his eldest son, Lawrence Earl Schores. He is survived by his wife, of 69 years, Marie Schores; his three sons, Daniel Lee Schores of Independence, VA, Ronald Eugene Schores of Olathe, KS, and Dale Schores of Sherman; and a daughter, Laura Marie Schores of Sherman, TX. He is also survived by three grandchidlren, Jenny Leigh Phillips of Boyce, LA, Lawrence Earl Schores, whom is in the Army, of Clarksville, TN, and grandchildren, John Schores who is serving in the Army in Germany; and two great-grandchildren, Evelyn and Sean Phillips of Boyce, LA.
During his teaching career, he was awarded Honorary Life membership in 1964, in the Methodist Rural Fellowship. He served as Secretary of the National American Association Directors of Field Education in 1969. At Austin College, he helped organize the local chapter of Alpha Phi Omega, national service fraternity, and sponsored Austin Colleges PI Gamma Mu, the International Social Science Honor Society. As a statewide and national officer of PGM, he served as Governor of Texas, Chancellor of the Southwest Region and on their Board of Directors. He has published scholarly articles in Mid-America Folklore, Appalachian Heritage, Tennessee Folklore Journal, Methodist school literature and the Futurist Magazine. He also served as the book review editor for the International Social Science Review.
While teaching, Dan served as pulpit supply in the Bryan County Presbyterian Parish and served as the community volunteer. He was a volunteer for the Grayson County Red Cross, MHMR, Key Memorial Methodist Food Bank and the Care Team at First United Methodist. Memberships include the Doughboys Baking Group at First United Methodist; Texoma Woodcarvers Guild; Sherman and Denison Square Dance Clubs; and Texas Council of Governments Agency on Aging. RSVP and President of their Texoma Senior Citizens Foundation.
Memorials may be given to the First United Methodist Church or the Texoma Senior Citizens Foundation (TCOG).
Published in The Herald Democrat from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019