SHERMAN–Daniel P. "Dan" Ecker, III, was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on August 7, 1949, to Letha Maurine Waters Ecker and Daniel P. Ecker, Jr. He passed away unexpectedly the morning of May 25, 2020, in Sherman, Texas, at the age of 70.
Known to his wife as "Dan," his sisters as "Danny," his daughter as "Dad," his grandkids as "Eck," and even "Dan, Dan the Bubble Gum Man" and "the Candy Man" to kids at church, he was much more than can be contained in a few newspaper paragraphs. Dan was a devoted husband, loving father, and generous, thoughtful friend.
Dan was a special man. As a teenager, he dedicated himself to becoming an Eagle Scout in the BSA. Later, he took great pride in being a Texas A&M Aggie. He was a top grade historian, especially when dealing with World War II. In fact, some would say he was a fount of advice, wisdom, and a plethora of random, yet interesting, facts!
Through the years, Dan was privileged to work for several companies but best loved his time as sales manager for American General Life Insurance. He had a heart for people and loved the opportunity his job gave him to get to know others.
After retirement, Dan became an (even more) avid griller, and, to the surprise of his family, developed a love of gardening. As a result, he became an amateur weatherman of sorts, studying multiple weather apps daily.
He truly loved his church family. For over 40 years, Dan faithfully served as a Sunday school teacher, the last almost 30 of which were for the Adult 4 class at Forest Avenue Baptist Church. He had a passion for studying God's word.
Dan is survived by his wife, JoAnn Street Ecker of Sherman, who would've celebrated their 50th anniversary this May 31; daughter, Heather Kelley and husband Ken of Denison; grandson Kaleb Kelley and wife Terra of Sherman; granddaughter Hannah Kelley of Denison; great grandchildren Dayton and Denver Kelley of Sherman; two sisters Jana Bryant and husband Ernie of Thackerville, Oklahoma, and Edith Allison of Abiquiu, New Mexico; sister-in-law Janet Cox and husband Wally of Gainesville; and sister-in-law Janelle Jackson of Rockdale; and many nieces and nephews who, though not seen often enough, are loved nonetheless. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel P. Ecker, Jr. and Letha Maurine Ecker.
Pallbearers will be Robert "RT" Taylor, Ken Kelley, Wally Cox, Larry Blevins, Randy Clark, and Tim Johnson.
Viewing will be held on Friday, May 29, at Forest Avenue Baptist Church in Sherman from 1:00 - 2:00 PM. Services will be at the Church at 2:00 PM followed by graveside at West Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to the Forest Avenue Baptist Building Fund at 106 W. Forest Ave, Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 28, 2020