Daniel Perly Anderson, age 59, of Pottsboro, TX, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX. Daniel was born on May 27, 1961 in Parks Rapid, MN.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife; Denise Anderson of Pottsboro, TX, his loving mother; Marlene Anderson of Foley, MN, his three sisters; Cindy Cook & Tom of MN, Judy Peterson & Dale of MN, Vicki Brenny & Kevin of MN, her brother; Donny Anderson & Laurie of MN, other extended family and many friends.

No services are planned at this time.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

