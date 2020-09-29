1/
DANIEL PERLY ANDERSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DANIEL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Daniel Perly Anderson, age 59, of Pottsboro, TX, passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020, at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, TX. Daniel was born on May 27, 1961 in Parks Rapid, MN.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife; Denise Anderson of Pottsboro, TX, his loving mother; Marlene Anderson of Foley, MN, his three sisters; Cindy Cook & Tom of MN, Judy Peterson & Dale of MN, Vicki Brenny & Kevin of MN, her brother; Donny Anderson & Laurie of MN, other extended family and many friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Denison
4312 West Crawford Street
Denison, TX 75020
903-463-6300
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved