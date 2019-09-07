|
Danna Pearl Conaway, 92, of Sherman, Texas was called home to Heaven on September 4, 2019.
Born June 18, 1927 to Dan and Pearl (Blake) Dickerman of Sherman. She attended school in Sherman graduating in 1945. Following her graduation from Sherman High School, she went to Austin College,
majoring in pre-med with the intention of becoming a doctor of obstetrics. When Boyd Conaway, her husband, returned from Japan after World War II she decided to go into nursing. They married and spent the next 73 years together and raising their family. Later she continued her nursing education,
becoming a Registered Nurse and worked at Community and Medical Plaza Hospital in Sherman 20 years before retiring. While working she held jobs as Nursing Educator and Infection Control Nurse. She also
traveled throughout Grayson County teaching CPR. During this time, she worked weekends at the Whitesboro Family Clinic. To better understand her patients, she was involved in several associations within Grayson County. She was involved in the Cancer and Ostomy Chapter and helped start Hospice in Grayson County. In the 1980's, when AIDS was introduced to Grayson County, she helped start ARCOT (Aids Resource Committee of Texoma). She was a diabetic instructor and helped many people with their diabetes education years after her retirement. A member of the Sadler Methodist Church, she was a certified lay speaker and taught lay speaking in the Sherman/McKinney district. She lived most of her married life on a farm enjoying gardening, herbs and canning. She was devoted to her family and loved nothing more than babysitting with her grandchildren and then her great-grandchildren.
Danna is survived by her husband, Boyd Conaway of Sadler; daughter, Lucretia Gann of Sadler; son, Danny Conaway and wife, Carolyn of Fort Worth; grandchildren, Paul and Dani Baze of Sherman, Jami and Vaughn Reese of Pennsylvania, Jason and Melissa Conaway of Sherman, Cameron and Jennifer Conaway of Frisco, Clayton and Jana Conaway of Sherman, Colbi and Chris Graves of Fort Worth; eleven
great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dan and Pearl Dickerman; son, Jim Conaway,;sister, Alba
Oldham; brother, Lucius Dickerman, and brother, John Dickerman.
Funeral services for Danna will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro, officiated by Rev. Kathy Corley and Rev. Doyle Henderson. Interment will follow at Kendall Chapel Cemetery in Southmayd. A time of visitation for friends and family will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Home Hospice of Grayson County at 505 W. Center St. Sherman, TX. 75090.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sept. 7, 2019