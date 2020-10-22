1/1
DANNIE STEVE HUGHES
1949 - 2020
Funeral services with military honors for Dannie Steve Hughes, 71, of Sadler, TX, formerly of Bonham and Princeton, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in Wise Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mulberry Cemetery. Dannie passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, TX following a courageous battle with cancer.
Dannie was born July 2, 1949 in Sherman, TX, the son of William Daniel Hughes and Rose Katherine Wigley Hughes. He attended Bonham High School and Dodd City High School and was a US Army veteran and expert marksman. Dannie married the love of his life, Myrtle Faye Underwood on Feb. 10, 1967 in Bonham, Texas. He was a lineman and service man for Texas-New Mexico Power Co for 39 years before retiring. Dannie loved taking roadtrips with Faye and friends on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening, guns, long bows and making his own knives and arrows. He also enjoyed watching Forged In Fire TV. Most of all, Dannie loved spending time with his family. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church in McKinney. He was preceded in death by his father (1968) and mother, Rose Katherine Rogers (1999).
Dannie leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of 53 years, Faye Hughes of Sadler, TX; two daughters, Laura Hughes Welsh and husband, Richard of Anna, TX and Angela Hughes Medeiros of Denison, TX; two brothers, Garry Hughes and wife, Bernice, of Edhube, TX and Ricky Hughes of Bonham, TX; two sisters, Kathey Hughes and Janet Roskowske and husband, Clifton, all of Bonham, TX; four grandchildren, Annalyssa May Lewis, Wade Adam Welsh, Breanna Katherine Lewis and Carlie Rose Byrom; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Robert Wilson, Kenneth Palmer, Jimmy Frazier, Jack Wilson, Rex Pinkston, and Waine West.
Memorials may be made to the Simmons Cancer Center at UT Southwestern in Dallas, TX.
The family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Home from 1:00 PM till service time Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Online guest register www.wisefuneralhome.com

Published in The Herald Democrat on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Visitation
01:00 PM
Wise Funeral Home - Bonham
OCT
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Wise Funeral Home - Bonham
Funeral services provided by
Wise Funeral Home - Bonham
219 West Sam Rayburn Drive,
Bonham, TX 75418
(903) 583-2161
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
October 22, 2020
We present this guestbook to you with deepest compassion and with our sincerest expression of sympathy.
The Wise Funeral Home Family Bonham, TX
October 21, 2020
It was our privilege to meet and get to know Dannie and Faye thru their wonderful daughter Laura marring our son Richard. What a blessing Dannie and Faye have both been to our family. They have always been a part of all of our lives since we first met. We thank Dannie for his military service to us and our country. But most of all, we would like Faye to know that we love Dannie and we love her and will miss him more than anyone can imagine. We love you Faye. We are all here for you if you need us. You will feel alone, but I believe he will quietly be by your side always. May the God of all the universe give you comfort, strength, and pease during this time and those that are to come. This is our prayer for all who will miss Dannie and have been blessed to have known him.
Bill and Linda Yates
Family
October 21, 2020
It seems folks we have worked with at TNMP are more than friends, they really seem more like family! Gayland and I are saddened by the loss of Dannie Hughes, we are praying for Faye, Laura and Angela and their extended family. I am grateful for knowing Dannie and Faye, God has blessed us with them for sure!
Kelly/Gayland Gilbert
Friend
