Funeral services with military honors for Dannie Steve Hughes, 71, of Sadler, TX, formerly of Bonham and Princeton, will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 in Wise Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Mulberry Cemetery. Dannie passed away early Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, 2020 at Texoma Medical Center in Denison, TX following a courageous battle with cancer.
Dannie was born July 2, 1949 in Sherman, TX, the son of William Daniel Hughes and Rose Katherine Wigley Hughes. He attended Bonham High School and Dodd City High School and was a US Army veteran and expert marksman. Dannie married the love of his life, Myrtle Faye Underwood on Feb. 10, 1967 in Bonham, Texas. He was a lineman and service man for Texas-New Mexico Power Co for 39 years before retiring. Dannie loved taking roadtrips with Faye and friends on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed gardening, guns, long bows and making his own knives and arrows. He also enjoyed watching Forged In Fire TV. Most of all, Dannie loved spending time with his family. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church in McKinney. He was preceded in death by his father (1968) and mother, Rose Katherine Rogers (1999).
Dannie leaves behind to cherish his memories, his wife of 53 years, Faye Hughes of Sadler, TX; two daughters, Laura Hughes Welsh and husband, Richard of Anna, TX and Angela Hughes Medeiros of Denison, TX; two brothers, Garry Hughes and wife, Bernice, of Edhube, TX and Ricky Hughes of Bonham, TX; two sisters, Kathey Hughes and Janet Roskowske and husband, Clifton, all of Bonham, TX; four grandchildren, Annalyssa May Lewis, Wade Adam Welsh, Breanna Katherine Lewis and Carlie Rose Byrom; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Robert Wilson, Kenneth Palmer, Jimmy Frazier, Jack Wilson, Rex Pinkston, and Waine West.
Memorials may be made to the Simmons Cancer Center at UT Southwestern in Dallas, TX.
The family will receive friends at Wise Funeral Home from 1:00 PM till service time Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Online guest register www.wisefuneralhome.com