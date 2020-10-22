It was our privilege to meet and get to know Dannie and Faye thru their wonderful daughter Laura marring our son Richard. What a blessing Dannie and Faye have both been to our family. They have always been a part of all of our lives since we first met. We thank Dannie for his military service to us and our country. But most of all, we would like Faye to know that we love Dannie and we love her and will miss him more than anyone can imagine. We love you Faye. We are all here for you if you need us. You will feel alone, but I believe he will quietly be by your side always. May the God of all the universe give you comfort, strength, and pease during this time and those that are to come. This is our prayer for all who will miss Dannie and have been blessed to have known him.

Bill and Linda Yates

