1958 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Danny Clyde Douglas, age 61, of Denison, TX, passed away on January 29, 2019 at his residence. Danny was born in Van Alstyne, TX on January 21, 1958 to Marvin Douglas & Annie Morgan Douglas. He was a blond hair, blue eyed bundle that was number 7 to the family. Danny loved animals, but dogs were his favorite. He liked to grill and have his friends over on holidays. Danny could cook up some of the best food you ever ate.



Danny was a mechanic by trade. He worked in several businesses until his health would not allow him to work. His most passionate thing was to fish. Most weekends you would find him at Hagerman with his dog, Bisquit. These two were very seldom apart. Danny was loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his daughter; Michelle Grace of Sherman, TX, his brothers; Marvin Douglas JR & wife Betty of Southmayd, TX, James Douglas & wife Barbara of Sherman, TX, his sisters; Glenda Jones of Sherman, TX, Sandra Signer & husband Tom of Howe, TX, two grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews and his loving dog Bisquit, other relatives and many friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin & Annie Lee Douglas, sister; June Simpson, brother; Larry Douglas and his beloved wife; Cindy Crosby Douglas.



I will remember all the fun times we had and you will always be in my heart. Love you always and forever.



A visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, 6 – 8 p.m. at American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.



Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX. Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2019