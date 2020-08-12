1/
DANNY LEE BUSSEY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DANNY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Danny Lee Bussey a loving brother, uncle and friend passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Southern Pointe Living Center in Colbert, Oklahoma at the age of 64.
Those left behind to cherish his memory are sisters Sandy Wingfield of Caddo, Oklahoma, Kay Blocker Gerald of Larue, Texas.
Celebration of life for Danny Lee Bussey will be 2:00pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma with Bro. Anthony Williams officiating.
Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved