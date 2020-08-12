Danny Lee Bussey a loving brother, uncle and friend passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Southern Pointe Living Center in Colbert, Oklahoma at the age of 64.

Those left behind to cherish his memory are sisters Sandy Wingfield of Caddo, Oklahoma, Kay Blocker Gerald of Larue, Texas.

Celebration of life for Danny Lee Bussey will be 2:00pm on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home Chapel in Durant, Oklahoma with Bro. Anthony Williams officiating.

Services are under the direction of Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home.

