Danny Ray Newton age 75 passed away December 31, 2019 at Texoma Medical Center after a courageous 2 year battle with cancer.
Danny was born October 16, 1944 in Muenster, Texas to Jack E Newton and Mildred Hemphill Newton. He was the 3rd of 4 boys and the last surviving sibling. He was raised in Gainesville, Texas and attended Gainesville schools graduating from Gainesville High School. He attended North Central Texas and Grayson College. He worked in the oil fields and later worked at Weber Aircraft, Texas Instruments and MEMC as a machinist and tool and die maker; retiring at age 53. After retirement, he owned and operated Newton Pecan Farm and raised bees.
From a very young age he had a passion and love for motorcycles; restoring and riding motorcycles from vintage to new. He was an avid Harley enthusiast but also rode many brands. He traveled the U.S. and Europe. He toured the Swiss Alps and took a ferry to Alaska with his brother Mike. Danny and the love of his life Melba traveled the U.S. by motorcycles with their special friends Wiley and Debra Hughes and took many cruises together. They all took their last special cruise together last February to the Panama Canal and had a wonderful 2 week cruise. He enjoyed the Thursday night motorcycle ride with friends for over 40 years. He had a love for Blues and all genre of music and traveled many places to hear the musicians. Never met a stranger and always had a funny story to tell. Always ready to take a trip; he lived and loved life to the fullest. One of Melba's fondest trips was when Danny searched all over the United States for the best bargain on a new motorcycle. He found one in Ashville, NC. They took a $15.99 Greyhound bus trip of over 24 hours to North Carolina to pick up the motorcycle and ride it back.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Melba of 24 years. A daughter Tina Davis and partner Charles of Gainesville,Tx. a son Michael Newton and partner Karen of Healdton, Okla. Six grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one expected. Stepson: Jason Peak of Dallas, Texas. Sister-in-law: Nancy Newton. Nieces: Amy Newton and Carla Templeton: Nephews Jeff, Alan and Keith Newton. Cousins: Betty Phillips of Grand Prairie and Ann Sitzes of Pilot Point and Abundance of friends who all loved him and will miss him, and Russo his companion and beloved boy of the house.
Proceeded in death by his parents: Jack and Mildred Newton, Brothers: Jackie Newton, Larry Newton and Mike Newton.
Pallbearers will be Gunnar Bauwin, Dillon Newton, Stephen Wallace, Alan Newton, Wiley Hughes and Darrell Woodson.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the .
Services will be held Sunday January 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Scoggins Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends Saturday January 4, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
