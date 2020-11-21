Darla Gossett passed away in Joplin, Missouri on November 17, 2020 at the age of 85. A graveside service will be at 2:00 PM Monday, November 23, 2020 at the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.

Mrs. Gossett is survived by her brother, John Gossett of The Woodlands, Texas, and cousins, Paulette Schmidt of Paris, France and Gary Jenkins of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

