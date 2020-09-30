Darlene Marie Goslin, age 77, of Sherman, Texas, passed away at Texoma Medical Center, Denison, on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Darlene was born on May 22, 1943 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Left to cherish her memories are her children: Jody Norris of Pottsboro, TX, Randy Norris & Melissa of Fremont, Ohio, April Norris of Sherman, TX. 4 Grandchildren; 1 Niece and other family and friends.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX with Pastor Jason Norton officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memory Cemetery, Colbert, OK. Family & friends visitation will be Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the American Funeral Service Chapel, Denison, TX.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store