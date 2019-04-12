Mr. Darrell J. Wigfall, 63, of Dallas passed away on April 2, 2019 at his home. Darrell Wigfall, known as 'Uncle D' was born July 23, 1955 to Leon Wigfall and Wilma Wilson-Bryant. In this union one child was born. Darrell was raised with two brothers and two sisters from his mother's second marriage. He loved his family and was loved greatly by them. He loved to travel and loved to drive his father and mother on long trips. Darrell talked about these trips until his death.

Darrell attended Terrell Elementary School, McDaniel Middle School and graduated in 1973 from Denison High School, were he played the trombone in the Denison Yellow Jackets Marching Band. He attended Texas Tech University majoring in Pharmacy. He worked for Dr. Frank Looney and Texoma Medical Center for 24 years in Denison, and Methodist Hospital in Dallas for 21 years.

Darrell specialty was Orthopedic Surgery, where he excelled as one of the best certified Technician in Texas. Darrell received Christ at an early age and attended St. Emanuel C.O.G.I.C.

He later became a faithful and dedicated member of Array Olive C.O.G.I.C. for many years. After relocating to Dallas, he attended Saintsville C.O.G.I.C., afterwards he returned to Denison to become a minister of music at Greater Coffey Memorial C.O.G.I.C. He loved his church and surely loved his church family. Left to uphold his unforgettable precious memories are his siblings; Yolanda Blackmon (Sammy), Andrew J. Bryant Jr, Dale Bryant (Leora), Tamara Golston ( Michael), Johnathan-Ricordo Wigfall of Atlanta, GA; son Corey Jauslin of Phoenix, AZ; uncle Robert Wilson of Tucson, AZ, Wesley McGee of Houston, and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friend. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday April 13, at Faith Church in Sherman. Family night will be 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Coffey Memorial C.O.G.I.C in Denison. Condolence may be expressed by visiting www.cravensfuneralhome.com. The Wigfall family is under the personal care of Craven Funeral Home in Sherman. Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary