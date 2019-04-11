|
DALLAS - Darrell Jerrold Wigfall, 62, of Dallas died April 2, 2019 at his home in Dallas.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. on Saturday at Faith Church, Sherman. Visitation will Friday 7 to 8 p.m. at Coffey Memorial Church of God in Christ, Denison.
Mr. Wigfall is survived by his son, Corey Jaushlin, Sr., of Phoenix, AZ.; siblings Yolanda Blackmon of Dallas, Tamara Goldston, Dale Bryant and Andrew Bryant, Jr., all of Denison.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cravens Funeral Home in Sherman.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019
