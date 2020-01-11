Home

Holmes~Coffey ~ Murray Funeral Home - Durant
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
DARRELL LYDAY

DARRELL LYDAY Obituary
Darrell Veach Lyday of Durant, Oklahoma, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 84.
Mr. Lyday is survived by his wife, Wanda of the home; son, William Lyday of Durant, Oklahoma; daughter, Tabitha Holden and husband Jay of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Family hour will be from 6-7:00 PM on Sunday January 12th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday January 13th at the Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo, Oklahoma with Bro. Anthony Williams officiating.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020
