|
|
|
Darrell Veach Lyday of Durant, Oklahoma, died on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 84.
Mr. Lyday is survived by his wife, Wanda of the home; son, William Lyday of Durant, Oklahoma; daughter, Tabitha Holden and husband Jay of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; nine grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Family hour will be from 6-7:00 PM on Sunday January 12th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Monday January 13th at the Gethsemane Cemetery in Caddo, Oklahoma with Bro. Anthony Williams officiating.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jan. 11, 2020