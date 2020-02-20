|
|
Services for Darrell Boyd Reed, 60, of Ada, OK are 10:00 a.m. Saturday at the Criswell Funeral Home Chapel in Ada. Eric Littleton will officiate. Burial will follow at Rosedale Cemetery, Ada.
Mr. Reed passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at a Denison, TX hospital. He was born August 6, 1959 at Ada to Lester and Ruth Boyd Reed. He graduated from Latta High School in 1977 and attended East Central University.
He married Debra Hobbs June 19, 1981 in Ada. Mr. Reed was a Meteorologist for KTEN Television, KWTV in Oklahoma City, KSWO in Lawton and the weather man for KYKC in Ada. He was currently employed by the U.S. Aviation Academy in Denison, TX as Chief Meteorologist. Darrell was a Ham Radio Operator and a Storm Chaser and organized a group of Ham Operators called "The Weather Bunch" of which covered severe weather in North Texas and Southern Oklahoma.
Darrell was previously the Lake Campus Manager for Austin College in Sherman, TX. He also enjoyed working on cars.
Survivors include his wife, Debra, of the home; two daughters, Brianna Wheaton, Edmond and Ashley Aleman and husband Josh, Sherman, TX; and four granddaughters, Brooklyn Wheaton and Juliet Wheaton, both of Edmond, OK and Presleigh Aleman and Langstyn Aleman, both of Sherman, TX; and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Danny Reed.
Bearers will be David Snider, Tommy Fowler, Dwayne McKenzie, Mark Hunsucker, Bruce Ramsey and Aaron Bucy.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 20, 2020