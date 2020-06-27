DARRELL STATEN
Darrell Glen Staten, age 61, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Saturday June 20, 2020.
Darrell is survived by; mother Elsie Staten; brother David Lee Staten (Debi), sister Karen Gerard (Bob) and sister Doris Brooks (Jerry).
There will be no services at this time.
Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bratcher Funeral Home
401 West Woodard
Denison, TX 750203138
9034652323
