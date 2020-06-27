DARRELL STATEN

Or Copy this URL to Share

Darrell Glen Staten, age 61, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Saturday June 20, 2020.

Darrell is survived by; mother Elsie Staten; brother David Lee Staten (Debi), sister Karen Gerard (Bob) and sister Doris Brooks (Jerry).

There will be no services at this time.

Bratcher Funeral Home in Denison is in charge of arrangements.

