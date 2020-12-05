Darrell James (Jay) Stumbaugh died unexpectedly at Texoma Medical Center in Denison Tx on November 27, 2020 at the age of 64.

Jay is survived by his wife of 43 years, Jamy; daughter Jayla Hathcock and her spouse Randy, daughter Jansen Baldridge and her spouse Jason, son Jakub Stumbaugh and his spouse Sherri, son Jaymes Stumbaugh and his spouse Morgan Simpson, son Jayden Stumbaugh, and son in love Rob Hanson; 13 Grandchildren, siblings Troy and Kim Eaton, Sherry and Terry Lambert, Nadine and Randy Christian, and Cindy Dominguez; 13 nieces and nephews, and 10 great nieces and nephews.

Jay was born on August 5, 1956 in Brownwood Texas to Pauline Eaton and Leroy Stumbaugh.

A memorial service is scheduled at Faith Fellowship Baptist Church for December 12, 2020 at 11 am. Pastor Gary Jordan will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Jay's life.

Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Denison, TX.

