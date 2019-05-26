|
Whitewright- Funeral services for Darvin Conner Gray will be held at 12:00 PM Wednesday, May 29 at Kemp Cemetery in Kemp, Oklahoma. Mr. Gray, 81, passed away Thursday, May 23 in Whitewright.
Darvin was born February 3, 1938 in Kemp to the late Herman and Edna (Rhoades) Gray. He worked as a paint contractor for many years and enjoyed fishing in his free time. He will be remembered as a hard-working man with a great sense of humor.
Mr. Grays is survived by four daughters, Dana Corona of Gatesville, Cheri Yates of Sherman, Ginger Walker of Corinth, and Tressy Gray of Whitewright; eight grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and one sister, Linda Cole of McKinney.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday at Waldo Funeral Home. The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 26, 2019