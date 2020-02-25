Home

WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
DARVIS GLENN FOSTER

DARVIS GLENN FOSTER Obituary
Darvis Glenn Foster, age 83, of Sherman, Texas passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020 at the Texoma Medical Center in Denison, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at the Waldo Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, February 25th from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Waldo Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home.
Additional funeral services will be held in Plainview, Texas with burial to follow. Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas will be in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 25, 2020
