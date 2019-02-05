|
|
|
Davey Lee Henderson, 87 of Park Hill, Oklahoma died on Tuesday, January 29, 2019 at his home.
Graveside services were held Friday, February 1, at the West Hill Cemetery in Sherman, Texas, with Pastor Terri Johnson officiating. Arrange ments are under the direction of Locust Grove Funeral Home. Condolences can be left at www.locustgrove funeralhome.com.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Lyndell 'Lyn' Corse Henderson, of the home; daughters Denise (Tim) Mayse of Tonganoxie, Kansas, Kimberly Henderson of Tonganoxie, Kansas, Sharilyn (Paul) Tullis of Scroggins, Texas, and Janis (Gene) Gustafson of Dallas; eleven grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; sisters Wilma Matchett, Ima Carroll, Connie Berry; and Linda Langford; brother Larry Henderson; and brother-in-law Don Needham;
In lieu of flowers, donations be made in Davey's honor to the , , or .
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More