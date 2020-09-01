SHERMAN–David Allen Osborne was born Sept 14, 1932 and passed away, Aug. 28, 2020.
David was born in Grubbs, AR, to E.A. "Pete" Osborne and Mary Hazel Osborne. He moved to Sherman with his family in 1949 and graduated from Sherman High School in 1950. David worked for Frisco Railroad before volunteering for the Navy where he served aboard a submarine. After being discharged from the Navy, David enrolled in Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He continued working for the railroad while in school. He graduated from SOSU in 1958.
David met the love of his life, Marcheta Sutton, on the first day of registration at SOSU. They were married on Aug. 12, 1955 and were together for 65 years. David had several hobbies over the years but loved playing golf. He played for many years with his buddies at Woodlawn Country Club.He was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church in Sherman, where he taught Sunday School and served in many other capacities. He also volunteered in 4His Glory clothing and food ministries.
David retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad in 1994 after 44 yeaDavid was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Diane Ellis. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, four children, son, David and wife Theresa; daughter, Linda Fuller and husband Tim; son, Mark and wife Sherri; and daughter, Susan; six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; four step grandchildren and four step great grandchildren.
A graveside inurnment service will be held Friday, September 4th at West Hill Cemetery at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Baptist Church. The online register book can be signed at waldofuneralhome.com.