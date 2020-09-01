1/1
DAVID ALLEN OSBORNE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHERMAN–David Allen Osborne was born Sept 14, 1932 and passed away, Aug. 28, 2020.
David was born in Grubbs, AR, to E.A. "Pete" Osborne and Mary Hazel Osborne. He moved to Sherman with his family in 1949 and graduated from Sherman High School in 1950. David worked for Frisco Railroad before volunteering for the Navy where he served aboard a submarine. After being discharged from the Navy, David enrolled in Southeastern Oklahoma State University. He continued working for the railroad while in school. He graduated from SOSU in 1958.
David met the love of his life, Marcheta Sutton, on the first day of registration at SOSU. They were married on Aug. 12, 1955 and were together for 65 years. David had several hobbies over the years but loved playing golf. He played for many years with his buddies at Woodlawn Country Club.He was a longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church in Sherman, where he taught Sunday School and served in many other capacities. He also volunteered in 4His Glory clothing and food ministries.
David retired from the Burlington Northern Railroad in 1994 after 44 yeaDavid was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Diane Ellis. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, four children, son, David and wife Theresa; daughter, Linda Fuller and husband Tim; son, Mark and wife Sherri; and daughter, Susan; six grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, one great great grandchild; four step grandchildren and four step great grandchildren.
A graveside inurnment service will be held Friday, September 4th at West Hill Cemetery at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Trinity Baptist Church. The online register book can be signed at waldofuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved