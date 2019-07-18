|
David Andrew Staggs, 19, of Sherman, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Sherman. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church in Sherman. Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his parents, David and Tracy Staggs of Sherman; sisters, Blaire Verzi (Derek) of Sherman, and Brooke Staggs (Jake) of Denison; grandparents, David and Donna Staggs of Sherman, and Bob Glaze of Yukon, Okla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Upward Basketball Ministry or the Children's Ministry of First Baptist Church.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 18, 2019