Home

POWERED BY

Services
WALDO FUNERAL HOME - SHERMAN
619 N. TRAVIS ST.
Sherman, TX 75090
(903) 893-1101
Resources
More Obituaries for David Staggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Andrew Staggs

Send Flowers
David Andrew Staggs Obituary
David Andrew Staggs, 19, of Sherman, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019.
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Sherman. Burial will follow at Friendship Cemetery. A family visitation will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in the Family Life Center at First Baptist Church in Sherman. Arrangements are under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his parents, David and Tracy Staggs of Sherman; sisters, Blaire Verzi (Derek) of Sherman, and Brooke Staggs (Jake) of Denison; grandparents, David and Donna Staggs of Sherman, and Bob Glaze of Yukon, Okla.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Upward Basketball Ministry or the Children's Ministry of First Baptist Church.
Please visit the online registry at www.waldofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.