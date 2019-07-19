David Andrew 'Drew' Staggs was born, May 8, 2000 in Sherman, to David and Tracy Staggs. He joined big sisters, Blaire (who was thrilled to have a baby brother) and Brooke (who was not so thrilled). Drew-Man left this world unexpectedly, July 16, 2019.

He loved sports, drumming, making 'Drew's Rice', listening to music and hanging out with his friends and family. He spent many seasons coaching Upwards Basketball which he was very passionate about. He spent 4 years on the Sherman High School Marching Band Drum Line and served as Quad Captain. Drew-Man also loved El Chico, music, helping people, participating in his church youth group, his family, weird Subway sandwich combinations and especially loved giving people he loved a hard time. He was an insanely good drummer and one heck of a basketball player.

He recently graduated from Sherman High school and had dreams of becoming a pharmacist. He was working hard towards that goal as a pharmacy technician at Sam's.

Drew-Man was a light to anyone who met him. His smile, sense of humor and huge heart made anyone who was lucky enough to be around him instantly feel at home. As a kid, he earned the nickname 'Smiley' and he was always quick to say, "Happy to do it!" when asked for anything. Drew's faith in Jesus was so strong and he loved sharing that faith with others.

Drew is survived by his parents, David and Tracy Staggs; sister, Blaire Verzi; brother-in-law Derek Verzi; niece, Ava Verzi; nephew, Ryan Verzi; sister Brooke Staggs; brother-in-law Jake Lawton; grandparents, David and Donna Staggs, and grandfather, Bob Glaze.

Drew was so very loved by so many people. His family would be honored to have anyone else who knew and loved him to attend one of the following services: Visitation at First Baptist Sherman, Family Life Center Friday, July 19, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Funeral at First Baptist Sherman, Saturday, July 20, 10 a.m.; Candlelight Vigil at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman, Texas, Sunday, July 21, 8 p.m.

The register book can be signed online at waldofuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald Democrat on July 19, 2019