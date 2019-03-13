Resources More Obituaries for David Montares Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Bennie Montares

Obituary Flowers David Bennie Mondares, age 33, passed away Sunday March 10, 2019 in Sherman, Tx.

David is survived by his three siblings, brother Steven and his wife Samantha and their daughter Alexis, of Whitewright, Tx; brother Tommy and his son Austin, of Honey Grove, Tx, and his sister Tasha Gilbreath and her husband Randy, of Ector, Tx. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother Connie, and his grandparents.



David, the youngest of 4 siblings, was born on January 4, 1986 in McKinney, Tx to the late Connie Mondares and David Magers. David had recently moved to Sherman, Tx and was employed at Tyson Foods. David was known for his love of outdoors, taking care of his animals, especially his dogs Faith and Chong. He was also known for his big heart and always having a smile on his face.



A memorial visitation will be held for David on Wednesday evening, March 13th, from 6-8pm, at Waldo Family Center, located in Sherman Tx.



Arrangements under the direction of Waldo Funeral Home, Sherman Tx.



Published in The Herald Democrat on Mar. 13, 2019