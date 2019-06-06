Services for David Charles Kelsoe, 69, of Kingwood, Texas, who passed away on Monday, June 3, 2019 at his home, will be held on Thursday, June 6, at Dannel Funeral Home in Sherman at 11 a.m. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Mr. Kelsoe's nephew, Michael Meador, will officiate his uncle's service. Interment will follow at Luella Cemetery in Luella, Texas.

David Charles Kelsoe was born on Nov. 24, 1949, in Sherman, to Morris and Daisy Kelsoe. He graduated from Denison High School and earned a B.S. degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Houston in 1973. He married Kathy Harrison on Dec. 31 in 1971, and they celebrated 47 years of marriage in 2018.

David worked as a Chemical Engineer for Dow Chemical for eight years and then Foster Wheeler/Koch Engineering for 21 years. He then established his own firm, Kelsoe Engineering, in 2002 and was employed there until he retired in 2016. He volunteered at H.A.A.M. for fourteen years. His passions included gardening, woodworking, and collecting coins. An avid reader, he remembered everything he had read.

David was an extraordinary man with an enduring sense of humor and a love of verbal wit. He had a great influence and impact as a mentor to young engineers. He will also be greatly missed in his neighborhood because he became acquainted with all his neighbors through his love of gardening.

Survivors include his wife, Kathy; daughter, Leslie and husband Nathan Leslie of Kingwood; son, Patrick Kelsoe and wife Christine of Spring; grandchildren, Wilson Kelsoe Leslie, Catherine Helen Leslie, and Hudson Dean Leslie, all of Kingwood. He was preceded in death by his parents, Morris and Daisy Kelsoe.

The family wishes to express our sincere thanks to Vitas Hospice of Houston, M. D. Anderson Hospital and Associates, and Dr. Jane Beauvais and staff. Published in The Herald Democrat on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary