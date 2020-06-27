David Clem Belcher, 80, entered into eternal life, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at his home in Denison, Texas.
David C. Belcher was born on November 24, 1939 In Aberfoyle, Texas the son of Sanford Looney and Elsie Mae McKay Belcher. One of David's favorite things to do was to fish in an inner tube with his brothers. He was a master at barbequing and cooking for crowd's, large or small. One of his finest treasures was a fiddle he built from scratch. He was a great husband and caregiver. At one point he cared for his wife and sister in law after they both had surgery. HE WAS A GREAT PROVIDER AND FATHER TO HIS KIDS. His favorite vacations were time spent in Mountain View, Arkansas attending music festivals. He looked forward each day to the time he spent with friends at the local coffee shops. He was an expert pool player. He could hold his own against anyone. He was a member of Billie Mosse Masonic Lodge#1152.
David would go to nursing homes, assisted living facilities or anywhere to play his fiddle for residents. He loved helping people with any needs they had. He was the first to help and the last to leave. If you ever met him, you would hear or be the butt of a joke. He had a great sense of humor and a big heart for life. He placed his faith in Christ as a kid and was of the Baptist faith.
He will be missed by family and many friends.
Mr. Belcher leaves behind his family, wife, Patricia Belcher, children, Larry Belcher and wife, Rhonda, Cindy Smith and husband, Dan, Belinda Frazier and husband, Barney, Patricia McKinney, Phillip McKinney and wife, Melissa, Jimmy McKinney and wife, Lisa, grandchildren, Tiffany Hayes, Amy and D.J. DeLeon, Charles and Lauren Belcher, Amanda and Chase Russell, Bradley and Sarahgail Frazier, Jeffery Frazier, Joe and Kellye Keitz, Sarah and Chris Flutt, Nicandro (Cat) and Michelle Santiago, Anna and Jason Budnek, Jonathan and Bethel Bruce, Megan and Dylan James, Josh and Lenzy McKinney, Larah and Lee Shelton, Tyler and Caitlin McKinney, Todd Smith, Didi Smith and Dwight (Bud), great grandchildren, Joe Keitz, Brandi Keitz, Haley Love, Trey Smith, Jacob Smith, Maci Smith, Aubrey Smith, Eric Smith, Jaxyn Manley,Abyl Manley,Presley DeLeon, Vivi Deleon, Railen Belcher, Ava Belcher, Creed David Belcher, Kayte Frazier, Jude Frazier, Caroline Russell, Audrey Russell, Averie Grace, Benjamin Grace, Callie Grace, Korbyn Hampton, Kynadi Grace, Jaylee Grace, Jude Shelton, Norah Shelton, Jack Shelton, Zion McKinney, Ellis McKinney, Owen McKinney, sister, Janice Taylor, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends he leaves behind.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, a daughter, Teresa. Six brothers …Richard, Roy Lee, James, Sanford Looney, Jr, Doyle and Daryle. A sister, Pauline Taylor.
Graveside service for Mr. Belcher will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Wolfe City, Texas with John Arnold officiating. Family and friends will gather from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Fisher Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 27, 2020.