David D. Waggoner Obituary
David D. Waggoner, 58, died Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Medical City Frisco.
A family visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Johnson-Moore Pottsboro Chapel. Reverend Tom Wilder will officiate.
He is survived by his wife, Marla Waggoner of Sherman; sons, Matthew D. Waggoner of Graham, TX, and Brandon Heath Waggoner of Blue Ridge; brother, Jimmy Dale Waggoner of Cameron, MO; sister, Donna Gail Waggoner of Durant; and three grandchildren, with one on the way.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019
