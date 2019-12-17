|
|
Memorial services for David D. Waggoner will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 18 at Johnson-Moore Chapel in Pottsboro. Family visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, December 17 at Johnson-Moore Chapel in Pottsboro. A Celebration of Life Reception will follow the Memorial service from 4-7 p.m. at the Hilton Inn in Denison.
Mr. Waggoner, 58, passed away Thursday, December 12 th 2019 at Medical City Frisco. David was born August 1, 1961 in Lawton, OK to the late Jim and Barbara Waggoner. He graduated from Pottsboro High School in 1979, where he played football and was a member of the 1977 Regional Championship Team.
After graduation David worked in the construction industry until retirement in 2016 as Operations Director for Macerich Company.
David married the love of his life, Marla Beth Waymire on May 19, 1990 and they were happily married for almost 30 years. David was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed fishing and boating on Lake Texoma, hunting with family and friends across the U.S., camping, and golfing. He was a devoted sports fan and
loved rooting for the Oklahoma Sooners. Some of his favorite times were spent on Lake Texoma fishing with his buddies during their annual fishing trip. David and Marla shared special times together while they were traveling and taking cruises. David's pride and joy were his grandchildren. He made numerous memories with them hunting, fishing and camping. They looked forward to riding around
with 'PawPaw' on the golf cart and the side by side.
David is survived by his wife, Marla Waggoner of Sherman; and two sons, Matthew Waggoner and
wife Laura; and their three children, Kaden, Carson, and Hadley of Graham, TX, Brandon Waggoner and wife Tiana who is expecting a baby of Blueridge, TX; brother, Jimmy Waggoner and wife Lisa and family of Cameron, MO; sister, Donna Waggoner and family of Durant, OK. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Alissa Ross; and brother-in-law, Kevin Waymire both of Lake Dallas; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Barbara Waggoner, his sister, Cindy Waggoner, and his beloved sister-in-law, Karla Stein.
David was a loving Christian man who would do anything for anyone. He will be missed by many. We have a 'SPECIAL ANGEL' watching over us.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Association of Texas.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Dec. 17, 2019