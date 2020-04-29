|
David Dane Wood passed away in Tyler, Texas on March 17, 2020 at the young age of 73.
He is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Patsy Wood and his wife Molly Wood.
He is survived by his daughter, Amy Durham and her husband Trey Durham of McKinney, Texas, his sister Kathy and her husband James Winnett of Point, Texas, and his significant other Sherry Bryant of Tyler, Texas. He has an extended family of many brother and sister in laws as well as nieces and nephews.
He was born in Abilene, Texas on December 23, 1946 to Charles and Patsy Wood. He grew up in Denison, Texas and graduated in 1965 from Denison High School. He married his long time sweetheart Molly Wood in 1966. He attended some college and built his own company of mechanical design Empac Design. He closed the business in the early 2000's and later resided in East Texas. David semi retired and continued creating artwork for various clients all over Texas. He met Sherry Bryant in Tyler, Texas in 2011 and have been an item ever since. She is a wonderful lady who cared for him deeply and shared many dances with him.
He was generous, caring, hard working, and a jack of all trades. He was passionate about fishing, blues/country music, and dancing!
His motto always was" Live It Up.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Apr. 29, 2020