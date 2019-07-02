David E. 'Bud' Means, age 80, passed away on June 29th in Whitesboro, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Denison, on September 17, 1938 to Azle and Christine (Ford) Means. Bud was a lifetime resident of Denison and graduated in the class of 1957. He graduated from Grayson College and attended East Texas State. He met and married his teenage sweetheart, Hazel Bernethy.

Bud helped establish Azle Means and Son Plumbing Company. He was an active supporter of Denison youth sports. After retirement, he spent countless days golfing at Grayson County Golf Club and many nights playing games with his family. Bud was an avid competitor. He was a 'die hard' Denison Yellow Jackets and Dallas Cowboys fan and overall sports enthusiast.

Bud was a diligent student of the Bible and loved Jesus. He and Hazel raised their family at Calvary Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school classes and served as a deacon. In recent years, they worshipped at Southside Baptist Church.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Bethany Jill Wood. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Hazel; son, David (Bea) Means; daughters: Cathy (Joe) Clapp, Christi (Rusty)Wood, Terry (Doug)Wood; Grandchildren, Russ Wood, Matt (Jill) Wood, David Jr. 'Scooter' (Mallory) Means, Bianca Means(Zac Ward), Deanna (Brent)Bollinger, Brandon Wood, Cody (Megan) Clapp, Courtney Clapp; great-grandchildren, Taylor and Hudson Wood, Sophie, Winnie and Ellie Wood, Declan Clapp; Sisters, Margaret Moore, Linda Palmore, Wanda (Jim) Collins, Cathy (Craig) Pulley and brother, Ricky (Debbie) Means, sister-in-law Marty (Joe) Walker.

The family would like to thank the staff of Just Like Home Assisted Living Facility and Hospice Plus for their loving and attentive care.

Services will be held at Southside Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Keith Taylor, on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10 AM with family visitation at 9 a.m. Private internment will be at a later time under the direction of Bratcher Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Grayson Crisis Center, Grayson Animal Shelter or Grayson Children's Advocacy Center.

Keep looking up for His rainbows

I thank my God every time I remember you. Phil 1:3 Published in The Herald Democrat from July 2 to July 4, 2019