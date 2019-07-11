Home

David Eldon Shaffer Obituary
David Eldon Shaffer, 64, of Gainesville, died Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in Denison.
At this time no formal visitation is planned. The family will be at the Dixie Baptist Church in Whitesboro on Friday at 12 p.m. Cremation arrangments are under the direction of Meador Funeral Home in Whitesboro.
He is survived by his wife, Brenda Shaffer; parents, Weldon and Jo Ann Shaffer; son, Neal Wayne Shaffer; daughter, Jo Ann Shaffer; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Please visit the online registry at www.meadorfuneral.com.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 11, 2019
