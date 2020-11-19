1/
DAVID EUGENE LEDFORD
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DAVID's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Eugene Ledford, born December 12, 1931, left this earthly home and joined his loved ones in Heaven on November 12, 2020.
Gene and Mary Lou have two children, Tami Tuel of Stockton, CA and David N. Ledford (Durant). They were blessed with seven grandchildren, numerous grandchildren, as well as many lifelong friends.
Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday November 19th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 PM Friday November 20th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel. His final resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home
121 N. 5th Ave.
Durant, OK 74701
580-924-3331
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved