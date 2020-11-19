David Eugene Ledford, born December 12, 1931, left this earthly home and joined his loved ones in Heaven on November 12, 2020.

Gene and Mary Lou have two children, Tami Tuel of Stockton, CA and David N. Ledford (Durant). They were blessed with seven grandchildren, numerous grandchildren, as well as many lifelong friends.

Family hour will be from 6-8:00 PM on Thursday November 19th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A celebration of his life will be at 2:00 PM Friday November 20th at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Chapel. His final resting place will be the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma.

Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.

