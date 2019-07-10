Home

David "Ricky" Fielden

David "Ricky" Fielden Obituary
David 'Ricky' Fielden, 72, of Sherman, died Sunday, July 7, 2019 at Carrus Specialty Hospital in Sherman.
A family visitation will be held at 12 p.m. Friday at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
He is survived by his daughter, Regina Ransom (Rodney) of Bells; son, Anthony J. Fielden (Rachel) of Sherman; brothers, Larry Fielden of Sherman, and Eugene Fielden of Sherman; grandson, Anthony M. Fielden of Sherman; and three great-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on July 10, 2019
