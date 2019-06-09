Home

Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
New Beginnings Fellowship Church
David Gerald Cheek Obituary
David Gerald Cheek, 39, died June 1 in Denison.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. at New Beginnings Fellowship Church with Pastor Gene Amerson officiating. A family meal and fellowship will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at the church before the service.
Mr. Cheek is survived by his wife, Sarah Cheek of Denison, TX; son, David Isaiah Augustus Cheek of Denison, TX; daughter, Destiny White of Houston, TX; and his mother, Deirdre"Dee" Turner of Waxahachie, TX.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fisher Funeral Home in Denison.
Published in The Herald Democrat on June 9, 2019
