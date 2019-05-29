|
David Glen Thomas, 65, of Colbert, Okla, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Alliance Health in Durant, Okla.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30 at Coleman Ave Church of Christ in Colbert, Okla. Bro. Richard Gage will officiate. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at American Funeral Service in Colbert, Okla.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Thomas of Colbert, Okla; mother, Lavell Thomas of Colbert, Okla; daughter, Charlene Thomas of San Diego, CA; step-children, Susan Haugland of Denison, and Emily Wright of Ravenna; sisters, Teresa (Harold) Layton of Prosper, and Judy Thomas of Colbert, Okla; and two grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 29, 2019
