Home

POWERED BY

Services
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Colbert
107 Burney Street P.O. Box 630
Colbert, OK 74733
580-296-4663
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
AMERICAN FUNERAL SERVICE - Colbert
107 Burney Street P.O. Box 630
Colbert, OK 74733
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Coleman Ave Church of Christ
Colbert, OK
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Glen Thomas

Obituary Flowers

David Glen Thomas Obituary
David Glen Thomas, 65, of Colbert, Okla, died Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Alliance Health in Durant, Okla.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, May 30 at Coleman Ave Church of Christ in Colbert, Okla. Bro. Richard Gage will officiate. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29 at American Funeral Service in Colbert, Okla.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Thomas of Colbert, Okla; mother, Lavell Thomas of Colbert, Okla; daughter, Charlene Thomas of San Diego, CA; step-children, Susan Haugland of Denison, and Emily Wright of Ravenna; sisters, Teresa (Harold) Layton of Prosper, and Judy Thomas of Colbert, Okla; and two grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on May 29, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries