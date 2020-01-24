|
David Lee Hare JR, age 19, of Cartwright, OK, died Monday, January 20, 2020 at
Texoma Medical Center in Denison.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, 2:00 p.m. at
Cartwright Baptist Church. Pastor Troy Phillips will officiate.
Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service, Colbert, OK.
He is survived by his wife, Summer Allen of Durant, OK; his dad, David Lee Hair SR
of Cartwright, OK; his son, Connor Allen of Durant, OK; his grandmother,
Katherine Hare of Nocona, TX; brother and sisters, Tony Johnson of Durant, OK,
Deanna Hare and husband Lance Smith of Durant, OK, Vanessa Hare and husband
Bredan Mattingly of Calera, OK, Matthew Hare of Cartwright, OK
