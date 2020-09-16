David Dean Henry, 54, of Gordonville, Texas was called to his eternal home on Saturday, September 12, 2020.
David was born on October 26, 1965 in Memphis City, Texas to Fred Junior and Frances Louise (Kisselburg) Henry. He married Jennifer Parker in 2004 in Jamaica. David loved to work, he worked for Classic Construction as a Sr. Accounts Sales Manager for the last 18 years. He enjoyed playing pool and dancing. He loved to tease everybody; he could turn your day around just by being in the room with him. He loved his family tremendously and loved spending time with them and playing with his grandchildren.
David is survived by his wife, Jennifer Henry of Gordonville; son, Dustin Summerville and wife, Kamey of Pilot Point; son, Cole Henry and wife, Malorie of Pilot Point; son, Dillion Summerville and wife, Brittany of Pilot Point; daughter, Kailey Henry of Whitesboro; daughter, Laci Goldsmith and husband, Scott of Whitesboro; six grandchildren, Kloey, Ruby, Kase, Wyatt, Hazel, and Reese; sister, Wanda Wainscott, sister, TJ Henry; brother, Dwayne Henry and mother Frances Henry.
He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Junior Henry.
A visitation honoring David will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Meador Funeral Home of Whitesboro.
To sign the online registry, please go to www.meadorfuneral.com.