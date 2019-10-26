|
Dave went home to be with God on 10/6/19 after a long battle with cancer. He is blessed to be with God in Heaven now and for eternity.
I was adopted by my Dad when I was very young where he saved me from a very troubled life. As a result, I had unwittingly become part of a line of Hughes men that would shape me into their image. I grew to learn qualities I now appreciate as an adult such as standing up for myself, hard work, dedication and being proud of who I am. My Dad was a man who would rush head long into any situation for a member of his family without a second thought or carry burdens of his life silently to spare those he cared about from anguish. He showed this in his last few months where he claimed all was well which provided me with a wedding that was not impacted by grief from him. Originally frustrated by this, I quickly realized that this was his final gift to me and my new wife.
He threw himself into providing for his family, sometimes having to work weeks without a day off, so that his family could have the things he never had growing up. I have rarely crossed paths with someone so steadfast in their values and beliefs even when it may be difficult to maintain them. Dad was a fighter to the very end as he was in life and I will always be proud to carry his name. He did not lose his battle with cancer......he grabbed it by the tail and drug it down with him.
Dave is survived by his wife, Karen; his son, David P. Hughes and wife Leslie of Evergreen, Colo.; brother, Mike Hughes and wife Ginny; nephews, Steven and Michael Hughes of Schaumburg, Il; niece, Tiffany Hughes of Chicago, ll.; brother-in-law, Mike Bozarth and wife Melinda of Junction City, KS.; niece, Meagan Bozarth Scott , husband Jeff; and great-nieces, Grace and Clara Scott of Fayetteville, Ark.; uncle and Aunt, Mike and Kath Garner of Newnan, Ga.; cousin and family, Rich, Sandy and Ryan Garner of Wichita KS.
He is preceded in death by his parents Joe and Margaret Hughes.
According to Dave's wishes, there will be no services. In remembrance of Dave, please donate to the or Grayson County Home Hospice.
Published in The Herald Democrat from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2019