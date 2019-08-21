|
David Ray Jenkins, 71, of Colbert, died Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at his residence in Colbert.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Garden of Memory Cemetery Pavilion in Colbert. Brother Richard Gage will officiate. Interment will follow. Arrangements are under the direction of American Funeral Service in Colbert.
He is survived by his wife, Theresa Jenkins of Colbert; his mother, Birtie Jenkins of Colbert; his children, Brandon Jenkins (Christi) of Princeton, TX, Terri Grimes of Colbert, and Traci Sloan of Van Alstyne; sister, Gail Trammell of Colbert; six grandchildren; and four grreat-grandchildren.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Aug. 21, 2019