Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Colbert United Methodist Church
David Junior Willilams Obituary
David Junior Williams, 65, of Colbert, Oklahoma, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 in Sherman.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Colbert United Methodist Church with Rev. Karen Slater officiating.
He is survived by his wife Janet of the home, two brothers Roland W. (Cindy) Williams of Idaho, and James Williams of Jonestown, Texas; sisters Lily (Doug) Ferguson of Burnet, Elizabeth (Rowdy) Nebben of Grandbury,, Lora Holiday of Jonestown, and Bobbie Williams of New Braunfels; two grandchildren and one great grandson.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Feb. 19, 2019
