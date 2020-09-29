David Lawrence Snyder passed away on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the hospital due to complications from recurring health issues. He was reunited with his beloved dog Misty, who was waiting for him on the rainbow bridge.
David was born on January 14, 1949 in Ohio. He moved to Texas at a young age and always considered himself a Texan. He retired from the Heating and Air Conditioning industry after over 20 years of service. He spent the rest of his life pursuing his love of fishing, hunting, watching tv, playing guitar, and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was a member of the Sherman Elks Lodge where he enjoyed spending time with fellow members. He was known for wearing his black magic cowboy hat, which always held a little something special for the great grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, the love of his life of 43 years, Helen; children, Traci Atwell and husband Buck; Tim Caldwell and wife Monica; grandchildren, Jeffrey Jones and wife Jessica; Jessica Beciri and husband Shek; Amber Jones; great grandchildren, Presley Jones, Harper Jones, Bekim Beciri, Arion Beciri, and Eliana Beciri, soon to make her appearance; sister Brenda Stamper and husband Bob; and other family.
He was proceeded in death by his parents Donald and Patsy Snyder.
Pallbearers include Melvin Lilly, Steve Lilly, Bob Stamper, Jeff Jones, Shek Beciri, and Travis Head.
Visitation services will be held on Sunday, September 27, 2020 from 6-8 pm at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman Tx. Funeral services will be held graveside at St. Mary's Cemetery in Sherman on Monday, September 28, 2020 at 2pm. There will be a reception immediately following the graveside service at Waldo Funeral Home in Sherman.
