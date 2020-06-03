David Lee Duncan, a resident of Nida, Oklahoma, passed from this earthly life at his home on May 30, 2020 at the age of 72.
Family hour will be from 6-8 PM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma. A graveside service to honor David's life will be at 10 AM on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Highland Cemetery in Durant, Oklahoma, with Connor Bales as the officiant.
Mr. Duncan is survived by his cherished son, Kevin Duncan of Ada, Oklahoma; treasured daughter, Kami Duncan Gantt of Dallas, Texas; four grandchildren; brothers, Clayton Arnold of Burnet, Texas, and Rick Duncan of Durant, Oklahoma; and sister Nancy McSwain of Ravia, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like to encourage donations be made to Johnston County Reaching Out or to a charity of their choice.
Services are under the direction of Holmes~Coffey~Murray Funeral Home in Durant, Oklahoma.
Published in The Herald Democrat on Jun. 3, 2020.