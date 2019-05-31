David Lynn Cheshier was born February 28, 1960 to his father Billy-Ray Cheshier and mother Addie Margaret Richardson, and died May 28, 2019 at the age of 59.

David is survived by his loving wife, Trina Marie Cheshier; sons Seth Cameron Cheshier, and Heath Bailey Cheshier; mother Addie Margaret Richardson; sister Julie Holcomb; niece Leah Parker; nephew Christopher Johnson; and great-niece Mila Belle Parker of Texas; and niece Dominique Thomason of Florida.

As a gifted and accomplished electrician, David worked hard to improve his knowledge and abilities. Inspectors were always impressed with his work. One said "That is the most precise panel I have ever seen." David was very pleased to earn the Master Electrician status, and he deserved it! He later became an Inspector for the City of Dallas and quickly earned the respect of his peers for his attention to detail and knowledge. When he applied for his current position with the City of Sherman, his reputation was vivid in the memory of the retiring official, Jackie Harmon. David is fondly remembered for his generous volunteer spirit and willingness to share his abilities.

A memorial service will be held June 1, 2019 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3210 E Lamar St., Sherman TX 75090. Published in The Herald Democrat on May 31, 2019